Greenspace Brands (CVE:JTR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.10

Greenspace Brands Inc (CVE:JTR) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 166890 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm has a market cap of $7.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.20.

About Greenspace Brands (CVE:JTR)

GreenSpace Brands Inc develops, markets, and sells organic and natural food products to consumers in Canada. It provides beef and pork products under Life Choices brand; grass fed dairy, such as milk, yogurt, butter, and kefir under the Rolling Meadow brand; Kiwi Pure, a grass-fed butter; snacks under the Central Roast brand; and organic juices and drinks under the Kiju brand.

