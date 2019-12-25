Group Ten Metals (CVE:PGE) Shares Up 5.6%

Group Ten Metals Inc (CVE:PGE)’s stock price shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, 362,555 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 143% from the average session volume of 149,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.46. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 million and a PE ratio of -4.32.

About Group Ten Metals (CVE:PGE)

Group Ten Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, platinum group metals, gold, nickel, copper, and cobalt. The company holds interest in Yukon properties, Canada, which covers catalyst/CKR, spy, ultra claims, ellen, and outpost, and pacer claims; the Duke Island property, which comprises 31 unpatented claims located south of Ketchikan in the Alexander Platinum Belt of southeast Alaska; and the Black Lake-Drayton project in Ontario, which covers approximately 11,478 contiguous hectares.

