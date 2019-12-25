Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (GFED) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on January 16th

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a payout ratio of 24.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Guaranty Federal Bancshares to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

GFED opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average of $23.98. The stock has a market cap of $110.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $26.93.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 17.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GFED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

