Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Hits New 52-Week High at $145.00

Harworth Group PLC (LON:HWG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 145 ($1.91) and last traded at GBX 138 ($1.82), with a volume of 55659 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140 ($1.84).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Harworth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 146 ($1.92) price objective on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 124.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 126.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.50 million and a P/E ratio of 10.56.

About Harworth Group (LON:HWG)

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

