HC Wainwright Downgrades Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) to Neutral

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) was downgraded by research analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $21.00. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $9.00 target price on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Nomura set a $28.00 price target on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:MITO opened at $4.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

