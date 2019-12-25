HC Wainwright Increases TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Price Target to $18.00

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

TCON has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. TRACON Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.36 on Monday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. As a group, analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 179,718 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 207.4% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 146,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 98,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $26,000.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

