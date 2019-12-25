Head-To-Head Analysis: PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) vs. iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD)

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) and PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares iCAD and PlusTherapeuticsInc .’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iCAD $25.62 million 5.89 -$9.02 million ($0.38) -20.50 PlusTherapeuticsInc . $3.67 million 2.72 -$12.63 million N/A N/A

iCAD has higher revenue and earnings than PlusTherapeuticsInc ..

Volatility and Risk

iCAD has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PlusTherapeuticsInc . has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.5% of iCAD shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of PlusTherapeuticsInc . shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of iCAD shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of PlusTherapeuticsInc . shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for iCAD and PlusTherapeuticsInc ., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iCAD 0 0 1 0 3.00 PlusTherapeuticsInc . 0 0 0 0 N/A

iCAD presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.37%. Given iCAD’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe iCAD is more favorable than PlusTherapeuticsInc ..

Profitability

This table compares iCAD and PlusTherapeuticsInc .’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iCAD -46.85% -76.99% -15.99% PlusTherapeuticsInc . -203.18% -1,037.22% -36.97%

Summary

iCAD beats PlusTherapeuticsInc . on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc. provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy. It also offers digital mammography computer-aided detection (CAD) products, such as advanced image analysis and workflow solutions in breast imaging, which include PowerLook Mammo Detection, which detects and identifies suspicious masses and micro-calcifications; and PowerLook Advanced Mammography Platform, a computer server residing on a customer's network that receives patient studies from the imaging modality, performs CAD and density assessment analysis, and sends the CAD results to picture archiving and communication system and/or review workstations. In addition, the company's digital mammography CAD products comprise magnetic resonance imaging products to detect breast and prostate cancer; breast tomosynthesis systems; and advanced image analysis and workflow solutions in computed tomography (CT) colonography, including VeraLook that supports the detection of colonic polyps in conjunction with CT colonography. It serves hospitals, ambulatory care centers and free standing radiation oncology facilities, and other office-based uses through sales organizations, as well as through various original equipment manufacturer partners, distributors, and resellers. iCAD, Inc. has a strategic partnership agreement with Invivo Corp. The company was formerly known as Howtek, Inc. and changed its name to iCAD, Inc. in June 2002. iCAD, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire.

About PlusTherapeuticsInc .

Plus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate in pipeline is DocePLUS, an albumin-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. It also engages in developing DoxoPLUS, an injectable generic PEGylated liposomal formulation of doxorubicin for the treatment of breast, ovarian, multiple myeloma, and Kaposi's sarcoma cancer. The company was formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Plus Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2019. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

