Head-To-Head Contrast: CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) and Bitauto (NYSE:BITA)

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) and CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Bitauto and CHURCHILL CAP C/SH, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitauto 0 0 2 0 3.00 CHURCHILL CAP C/SH 0 3 3 0 2.50

Bitauto currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.72%. CHURCHILL CAP C/SH has a consensus target price of $18.80, indicating a potential upside of 10.52%. Given Bitauto’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Bitauto is more favorable than CHURCHILL CAP C/SH.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bitauto and CHURCHILL CAP C/SH’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitauto $1.54 billion 0.70 -$87.68 million $1.40 10.65 CHURCHILL CAP C/SH N/A N/A $1.24 million N/A N/A

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bitauto.

Profitability

This table compares Bitauto and CHURCHILL CAP C/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitauto -6.16% 2.60% 0.92% CHURCHILL CAP C/SH N/A 10.86% 4.04%

Volatility and Risk

Bitauto has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CHURCHILL CAP C/SH has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.4% of Bitauto shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of Bitauto shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH beats Bitauto on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bitauto Company Profile

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business. The Advertising and Subscription Business segment offers advertising services, including automobile pricing and promotional information, specifications, reviews, and consumer feedback to automakers through its bitauto.com Website and related mobile applications. It also provides transaction-focused online advertisement and promotional services for automakers, automobile dealers, auto finance partners, and insurance companies; and Web-based and mobile-based integrated digital marketing solutions to automobile dealers. The Transaction Services Business segment operates an online automobile retail transaction platform, which provides transaction platform and self-operated financing services. The Digital Marketing Solutions Business segment offers one-stop digital marketing solutions, including Website creation and maintenance, online public relation, online marketing campaign, advertising agency, big data application, and digital image creation services for automakers. The company also distributes its dealer customers' automobile pricing and promotional information through its Internet service provider partners. Bitauto Holdings Limited was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

