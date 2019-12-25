Head-To-Head Survey: Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) versus Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND)

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) and Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.1% of Wyndham Destinations shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of Full House Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Wyndham Destinations shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of Full House Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Wyndham Destinations has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Full House Resorts has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wyndham Destinations and Full House Resorts’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wyndham Destinations $3.93 billion 1.19 $672.00 million $4.69 10.98 Full House Resorts $163.88 million 0.55 -$4.37 million ($0.13) -25.77

Wyndham Destinations has higher revenue and earnings than Full House Resorts. Full House Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wyndham Destinations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Wyndham Destinations and Full House Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wyndham Destinations 11.22% -87.60% 6.77% Full House Resorts -1.19% -3.39% -1.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Wyndham Destinations and Full House Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wyndham Destinations 0 2 5 0 2.71 Full House Resorts 0 0 2 0 3.00

Wyndham Destinations currently has a consensus price target of $60.29, suggesting a potential upside of 17.08%. Given Wyndham Destinations’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Wyndham Destinations is more favorable than Full House Resorts.

Summary

Wyndham Destinations beats Full House Resorts on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts. The Exchange & Rentals segment offers vacation exchange services and products to owners of VOIs; and manages and markets vacation rental properties primarily on behalf of independent owners. As of June 25, 2019, it had approximately 220 vacation ownership resorts. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. also has relationships with approximately 4,300 vacation ownership resorts. The company was formerly known as Wyndham Worldwide Corporation and changed its name to Wyndham Destinations, Inc. in May 2018. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc. owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and/or invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 920 slot machines and 26 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and 129 hotel rooms; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park. It also owns and operates the Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado that has gaming space, 36 hotel rooms, and various acres of surface parking, as well as 1 steakhouse and 4 casual dining outlets. In addition, the company owns and operates the Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana, which has 917 slot machines and 25 table games; a land-based pavilion with approximately 30,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; a 190-room hotel; a 56-space RV park; surface parking; an 18-hole golf course on approximately 311 acres; and 5 dining outlets, as well as a leased 104-room hotel. Further, it owns and operates the Stockman's Casino that is located in Fallon, Nevada, which has 225 slot machines and 4 table games, a bar, a fine-dining restaurant, and a coffee shop, and approximately 300 surface parking spaces; and the Grand Lodge Casino that has 270 slot machines and 17 table games, which is integrated into the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada on the north shore of Lake Tahoe. Full House Resorts, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

