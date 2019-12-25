Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Receives $50.22 Average Target Price from Analysts

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.22.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the third quarter worth $161,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

HCAT stock opened at $33.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.99. Health Catalyst has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $49.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.77 million. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

