Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Given “Buy” Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Health Insurance Innovations from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut Health Insurance Innovations from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.43.

Get Health Insurance Innovations alerts:

HIIQ opened at $19.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average of $22.53. The company has a market capitalization of $273.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.38. Health Insurance Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $75.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Health Insurance Innovations’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Health Insurance Innovations will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Health Insurance Innovations news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 309,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $5,674,051.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $119,625.00. Insiders have sold 368,629 shares of company stock valued at $6,764,145 in the last ninety days. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIIQ. P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Health Insurance Innovations by 2,666.7% in the second quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 830,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,514,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations during the second quarter worth $12,981,000. Capital Returns Management LLC lifted its stake in Health Insurance Innovations by 148.2% during the second quarter. Capital Returns Management LLC now owns 406,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,549,000 after purchasing an additional 242,981 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Health Insurance Innovations by 18.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,430,000 after purchasing an additional 143,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 573.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 98,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 84,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Health Insurance Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Insurance Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.