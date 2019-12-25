Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) Receives $31.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HTA. Cfra lowered shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company.

Healthcare Trust Of America stock opened at $29.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 52 week low of $24.21 and a 52 week high of $31.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.79 and a 200-day moving average of $28.80.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.45 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust Of America will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 283.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 158,259 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 315.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 381,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

