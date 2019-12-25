Hemispherx BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hemispherx BioPharma, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.48. Hemispherx BioPharma shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 110,870 shares trading hands.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hemispherx BioPharma stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hemispherx BioPharma, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,022 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC owned about 0.45% of Hemispherx BioPharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Hemispherx BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB)

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

