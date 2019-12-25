Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (LON:HEMO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.50

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HEMO) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.68 ($0.02), with a volume of 1455239 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.70 ($0.02).

The stock has a market cap of $6.23 million and a PE ratio of -4.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 415.66, a quick ratio of 12.36 and a current ratio of 12.36.

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (LON:HEMO)

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies and treatments for blood diseases. It is developing CDX bi-specific antibody, an immunotherapy product for patient conditioning undergoing bone marrow/hematopoietic stem cell (BM/HSC) transplants and/or for relapsed acute myelogenous leukemia patients; and Hu-PHEC, a cell therapy product for BM/HSC transplants.

