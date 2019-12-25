Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

HSKA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Heska in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Heska from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.75.

HSKA opened at $96.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.12 million, a P/E ratio of 68.23 and a beta of 1.08. Heska has a one year low of $62.47 and a one year high of $102.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 6.80.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 million. Heska had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.15%. On average, analysts expect that Heska will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Heska by 175.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Heska in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Heska in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Heska by 30.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Heska during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

