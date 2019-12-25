Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 979.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 783,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,998,000 after purchasing an additional 710,804 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,150,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,015,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 19.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,326,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,499,000 after buying an additional 214,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Sidoti reduced their price objective on shares of Hillenbrand from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other Hillenbrand news, VP Christopher H. Trainor purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $110,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,874.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Glennis A. Williams sold 1,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $66,267.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

HI opened at $33.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.27. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $485.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

