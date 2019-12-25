HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Stock Rating Lowered by Macquarie

HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Macquarie to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised HITACHI CONSTR/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get HITACHI CONSTR/ADR alerts:

HTCMY stock opened at $59.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.74. HITACHI CONSTR/ADR has a 1-year low of $41.42 and a 1-year high of $55.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.15.

About HITACHI CONSTR/ADR

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, services, and rents construction machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Construction Machinery Business and Solution Business. The company offers mini and medium excavators, large excavators/loading shovels, wheel loaders, demolition equipment, metal recycling equipment, forest machines, rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment, cranes and foundation machines, double-front work machines, and mine management systems, as well as various used equipment and attachments.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for HITACHI CONSTR/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HITACHI CONSTR/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.