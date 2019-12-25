Horizon Bancorp Inc (HBNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 2nd

Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.

Horizon Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Horizon Bancorp has a payout ratio of 29.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Horizon Bancorp to earn $1.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.

Shares of HBNC stock opened at $19.13 on Wednesday. Horizon Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $54.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.55 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 25.66%. Research analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HBNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

In other news, Director Michele M. Magnuson sold 18,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $335,553.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark E. Secor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $187,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

