HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) PT Set at €76.00 by Warburg Research

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) has been assigned a €76.00 ($88.37) target price by analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.28% from the company’s current price.

Separately, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

ETR:HBH opened at €64.80 ($75.35) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €57.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of €51.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.63, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.59. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €40.70 ($47.33) and a 12-month high of €66.10 ($76.86).

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Hornbach Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and internationally. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

