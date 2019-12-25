Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €48.00 by Deutsche Bank

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Macquarie set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BNP Paribas set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, HSBC set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €55.16 ($64.14).

BOSS stock opened at €43.24 ($50.28) on Wednesday. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €36.23 ($42.13) and a twelve month high of €67.30 ($78.26). The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.70. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion and a PE ratio of 14.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €41.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is €48.58.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

