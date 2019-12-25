Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $224.83

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $224.83 and traded as high as $257.36. Huntington Ingalls Industries shares last traded at $257.36, with a volume of 5,745 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HII shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $251.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.72.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 38.18% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.58%.

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $384,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,888 shares in the company, valued at $6,947,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.2% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 21.7% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 36,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile (NYSE:HII)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

