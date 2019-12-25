IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $3.16 Per Share

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report released on Sunday, December 22nd. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.16 per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.37 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IAC. Citigroup began coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $279.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.33.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $246.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.49 and a 200 day moving average of $231.09. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $168.57 and a 52 week high of $268.72.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.37, for a total value of $434,740.00. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,860 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

