IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

IAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Sunday. Benchmark reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.33.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $246.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.09. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $168.57 and a 12-month high of $268.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.33. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $228,370.00. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,860 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $1,557,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2,472.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,115,000 after buying an additional 247,435 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,648,000 after buying an additional 50,532 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $825,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 117,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,673,000 after buying an additional 6,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

