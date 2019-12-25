Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €9.60 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) has been assigned a €9.60 ($11.16) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €8.80 ($10.23) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.80 ($11.40) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.40 ($10.93) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays set a €8.80 ($10.23) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.50 ($12.21) price target on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €9.29 ($10.80).

Iberdrola has a 12 month low of €5.87 ($6.83) and a 12 month high of €7.30 ($8.49).

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.