Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to announce $1.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Illumina’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.64. Illumina reported earnings of $1.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Illumina will report full-year earnings of $6.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $6.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $7.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $907.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up previously from $320.00) on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded up $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $335.49. The company had a trading volume of 364,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,597. The company has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.65, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.06. Illumina has a 52 week low of $263.30 and a 52 week high of $380.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $316.21 and its 200 day moving average is $311.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.82.

In related news, SVP Omead Ostadan sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.01, for a total value of $391,212.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.33, for a total transaction of $209,816.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,854.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,720 shares of company stock worth $2,424,588. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its position in Illumina by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Illumina by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 104,845 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,896,000 after purchasing an additional 17,796 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Illumina by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

