ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.54

ImmuPharma PLC (LON:IMM) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.54 and traded as high as $17.20. ImmuPharma shares last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 809,143 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 14.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.91 million and a P/E ratio of -3.15.

About ImmuPharma (LON:IMM)

ImmuPharma plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates based on peptide therapeutics to treat serious medical conditions. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

