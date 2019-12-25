Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEARCA:NACP)

Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:NACP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0597 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF stock opened at $23.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.64 and a 200-day moving average of $21.63. Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $23.33.

