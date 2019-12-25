InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd.

AMZA opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. InfraCap MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $6.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.89.

Get InfraCap MLP ETF alerts:

InfraCap MLP ETF Company Profile

Infrastructure Capital Advisors, LLC is an SEC-registered investment advisor that manages an actively managed ETF and a series of private investment partnerships. The firm was formed in 2012 and is based in New York City.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for InfraCap MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfraCap MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.