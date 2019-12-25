Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.11 and last traded at $17.10, approximately 15,841 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 12,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.05.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Monday, September 9th. CIBC lowered Inter Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.03.

About Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF)

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

