Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Receives $281.61 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $281.61.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $264.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $69.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.37, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.07. Intuit has a 1 year low of $183.07 and a 1 year high of $295.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $260.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.42.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.99%.

In other news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 227,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total value of $58,618,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 549,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,742,134.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total transaction of $18,785,260.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 527,322 shares of company stock valued at $136,751,281 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at $357,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Intuit by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 50,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,494,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 276,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,556,000 after acquiring an additional 114,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 383.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 56,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,074,000 after acquiring an additional 44,966 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.