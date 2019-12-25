Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:PLW)

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has increased its dividend by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

PLW opened at $34.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.90. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $31.64 and a 12-month high of $36.49.

