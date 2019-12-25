Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2559 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

ADRE opened at $44.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.94. Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund has a 52 week low of $34.97 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Company Profile

BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.

