Invesco BLDRS Europe Select ADR Index Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:ADRU)

Invesco BLDRS Europe Select ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRU) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1968 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco BLDRS Europe Select ADR Index Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Invesco BLDRS Europe Select ADR Index Fund stock opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average of $20.74. Invesco BLDRS Europe Select ADR Index Fund has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $22.10.

About Invesco BLDRS Europe Select ADR Index Fund

BLDRS Europe Select ADR Index Fund (Fund), formerly BLDRS Europe 100 ADR Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Europe Select ADR Index (Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 100 European market-based depositary receipts.

