Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

NYSEARCA:BSCL opened at $21.22 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.63 and a 52-week high of $21.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.23.

