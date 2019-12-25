Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0931 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJM opened at $24.39 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.87 and a 12-month high of $24.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.38.

