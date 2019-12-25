Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSBE) Shares Down 0.3%

Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSBE)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.03 and last traded at $26.04, 301 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.12.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.94.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a $0.1368 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 696.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter.

