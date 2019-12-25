Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1094 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

NYSEARCA BSJN opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average of $26.00. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $26.39.

