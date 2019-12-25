Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0483 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

NYSEARCA:BSCO opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.35. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.78 and a 12 month high of $21.64.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.