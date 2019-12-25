Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on December 31st

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0273 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of BSMO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.93 and a 12-month high of $25.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.04.

