Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSDE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSDE) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2017 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of BSDE opened at $26.53 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF has a one year low of $24.63 and a one year high of $26.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.44.

