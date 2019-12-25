Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0362 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSMR remained flat at $$24.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,472. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.91. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.09.

