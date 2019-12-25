Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,005 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.13. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $20.37.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.