Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on December 31st

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0579 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of PWZ remained flat at $$27.31 on Wednesday. 11,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,956. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.59 and a twelve month high of $27.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.25.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.