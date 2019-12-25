Invesco Cleantech ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco Cleantech ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco Cleantech ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of PZD opened at $49.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.22. Invesco Cleantech ETF has a one year low of $34.90 and a one year high of $50.15.

About Invesco Cleantech ETF

PowerShares Cleantech Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of The Cleantech Index (the Index). The Cleantech Index is an equally weighted index that consists of stocks of publicly-traded cleantech companies and American Depository Receipts (ADR’s) based on such stocks.

