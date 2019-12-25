Invesco Corporate Income Defensive ETF (IHYD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 on December 31st

Invesco Corporate Income Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IHYD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.196 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco Corporate Income Defensive ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of IHYD stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.80. 914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300. Invesco Corporate Income Defensive ETF has a 52-week low of $24.43 and a 52-week high of $26.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.88 and a 200 day moving average of $25.82.

