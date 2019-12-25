Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.17

Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1738 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco DB Oil Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.13.

Shares of DBO opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87. Invesco DB Oil Fund has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $11.20.

Get Invesco DB Oil Fund alerts:

About Invesco DB Oil Fund

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.