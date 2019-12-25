Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund (DBP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBP) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.5253 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.45.

Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,563. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.63. Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund has a 1-year low of $35.27 and a 1-year high of $43.96.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.