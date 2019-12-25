Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1743 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of PFM stock opened at $30.64 on Wednesday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $23.26 and a 12-month high of $30.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.37.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

