Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on December 31st

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2978 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $39.38. 5,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,336. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.50. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $39.74.

