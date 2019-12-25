Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $64.42 and last traded at $64.42, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.41.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0472 per share. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.62.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 595.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 56.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth $280,000.

About Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

